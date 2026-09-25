A person was found dead in a burnt vehicle at the edge of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, early Wednesday morning.

Members of the 96th Security Forces Squadron found the burnt vehicle with the deceased individual inside while on a routine patrol at 4:30 a.m. local time on Range Road 234 and Lewis Turner Boulevard, according to a base release.

Next of kin notification is currently underway, per the statement.

The base did not release the identity of the individual or say if they are affiliated with the installation.

The incident is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 20,000 personnel work at Eglin, with five wings, four wing equivalents and 35 associate units. The base comprises personnel from the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy. It supports five major commands, including Air Combat Command and Air Education and Training Command.

Eglin houses the 96th Test Wing, which is the test and evaluation center for air-delivered weapons, navigation and guidance systems, command and control systems and Air Force Special Operations Command systems.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.