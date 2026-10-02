The U.S. Navy is close to bridging the connectivity gap between its sailors and their families and support networks, bringing new meaning to “Can you hear me now? Good.”

Since the rollout began in November 2025, the Navy has sought to provide free, high-speed Wi-Fi to all Navy-owned and -operated unaccompanied housing. Now, according to a Department of Defense release on Friday, 90% of those buildings are now online.

“Reliable connectivity is an important part of sustaining the force and ensuring sailors have the support they need to remain ready and resilient,” said Navy Vice Adm. Scott Gray, deputy chief of naval operations for sustainment. “This milestone demonstrates the Navy’s continued investment in the infrastructure and services that enable our people to focus on the mission, wherever they serve.”

According to the release, 865 of the 962 buildings now have free Wi-Fi.

The remaining 10% of unaccompanied housing facilities left to connect are in isolated regions, such as Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti and the Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia in the central Indian Ocean. According to the Navy, the remaining installations are scheduled for completion in fiscal 2027.

The program, a partnership between Commander, Navy Installations Command and the Navy Exchange Service Command, offers sailors “filtered free Wi-Fi and subsidized high-speed upgrades without long-term contracts or termination fees in full compliance with the Military Honor and Decency Act of 1996,” according to the release.

The quest to install free Wi-Fi in remote military barracks is part of a broader DoD initiative launched in September 2024 to help service members access email, banking, entertainment, online training, telehealth appointments, Military OneSource and military and family life counselors, a 2024 release reads.

“Every time we go and we visit barracks … one of the questions that I ask our soldiers, our airmen, our Marines, our guardians, whoever, in those barracks is, ‘If you could have 10 more square feet in your barracks room or free Wi-Fi, what would it be?’” said Brendan Owens, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment. “No one is going to be surprised that a 19-year-old wants free Wi-Fi.”

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She holds a master's degree in military history from King's College, London, and is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.