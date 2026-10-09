Ahead of Hurricane Isaias approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Air Force bases are evacuating personnel and aircraft in anticipation of its expected landfall this weekend.

Bases in Florida and Mississippi have changed their hurricane condition statuses and sent aircraft to other bases for safekeeping as maintenance teams prepare on base.

Florida bases such as Eglin Air Force Base, Hurlburt Field and Tyndall Air Force Base, as well as flying units from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, have recently relocated their aircraft and issued warnings.

Hurricane Isaias has strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane and is expected to hit areas along the Gulf Coast Friday night, with power outages, storm surges and high rainfall anticipated through the weekend.

Eglin updated the base’s limited evacuation order on Thursday, ordering service members, Department of Defense employees and their dependents in specific county zones to evacuate.

The base closed its Child Development Centers, hospital, pharmacies and commissary, but emergency operations such as labor and delivery and all inpatient services will remain available.

Eglin’s aircraft departed the base as officials declared Hurricane Condition 1, meaning there is a possibility of destructive winds of 58 mph or greater within 12 hours. Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, confirmed it received aircraft from Eglin and Hurlburt.

A base spokesperson told Military Times that it cannot release aircraft numbers and details due to operational security, but confirmed the aircraft include F-15s, F-16s and F-35s.

On Wednesday, Hurlburt Field’s 1st Special Operations Wing issued a mandatory targeted evacuation for around 1,000 residents of Hurlburt’s privatized military housing and FAMCamp effective no later than Thursday at 5 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This is a targeted decision based on the unique utility infrastructure supporting base housing and does not indicate a broader evacuation requirement for the installation or surrounding county,” the notice says.

A Hurlburt spokesperson told Military Times that all flyable aircraft, including their AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II, were relocated to Little Rock, while aircraft undergoing maintenance were secured in protective hangars at Hurlburt Field.

Tyndall’s aircraft have either been evacuated or secured, a base spokesperson told Military Times, including F-35s from the 325th Fighter Wing.

“Due to operational security considerations, we are not releasing specific quantities, relocation locations, or movement timelines,” the spokesperson said.

Keesler’s Reserve 403rd Wing’s two flying units relocated its aircraft to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to ensure they were out of the hurricane’s path and could still conduct weather reconnaissance for the National Hurricane Center, according to a Thursday release.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.