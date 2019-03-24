MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 27,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the drugs taken off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa on Friday are worth an estimated $360 million. The cocaine was seized in 12 separate operations off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America during a three month period.

Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine during Pacific patrol
The drugs were off-loaded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By: The Associated Press

The Tampa is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The Coast Guard Tampa (WMEC-902) is seen underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Feb. 24, 2019. The cutter Tampa is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Va. (Coast Guard)
