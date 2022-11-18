The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct.

Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct,” the Navy said in a statement Friday. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Reese became the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 in March, and will be temporarily reassigned to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons division.

The squadron’s chief test pilot, Cmdr. Christopher Putre, is taking charge of the command.

No additional details were immediately available.

Reese is originally from North Dakota, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004. She previously served as the chief test pilot of the squadron, beginning in July 2020.