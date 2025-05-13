A senior naval officer was charged with the second-degree murder of his spouse Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Olsen was also formally accused of obstruction of justice following a preliminary Article 32 hearing at Naval Base San Diego, California, on May 7, said Cmdr. Paul Macapagal, spokesperson for the U.S. Naval Forces Japan.

The body of Jessica Olsen, his wife, was found Oct. 28, 2024, at an off-base Japanese hotel in Fukuoka, Japan.

“We are unable to comment further at this time due to the ongoing litigation,” Macapagal said. “The Navy is committed to ensuring the military justice system is fair and impartial, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

It is now up to the Navy’s Office of Special Trial Counsel to decide whether Christopher Olsen will face a court-martial.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police found the body of Jessica Olsen, 37, in a hotel room after the hotel notified local authorities, Stars and Stripes reported.

The publication also reported that police discovered her bleeding, which implied her death was the result of a crime.

Christopher Olsen, born in Florida, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014 and was promoted to lieutenant commander on Sept. 1, 2024.

He is currently assigned to the Naval Surface Group Southwest in San Diego, California.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jessica Olsen’s death is ongoing, the NCIS confirmed in an emailed statement.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further at this time,” the agency said.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.