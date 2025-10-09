The U.S. Navy celebrates its 250th birthday with festivities that begin today, despite a lapse in appropriations due to a government shutdown that may affect military pay.

The service is hosting a series of events in its birthplace of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where it was officially founded on Oct. 13, 1775, and in New Jersey.

Here is a breakdown of the celebratory activities that are kicking off, many of which are being streamed live by C-SPAN:

Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: To kick things off, Navy vessels — including the USS Arlington, USS Lassen, USS Cooperstown and USS Billings — will travel up the Delaware River en route to Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey. The service will also conduct a flyover by Navy and Marine Corps aircraft during that time.

Oct. 8, 12-4 p.m.: The Innovation Pavilion in Philadelphia is offering an overview of small business opportunities within the maritime industrial base.

Oct. 9-16: The public is invited to visit and tour historic Navy vessels from the American Revolution, including the battleship New Jersey, the cruiser Olympia, WWII-era submarine Becuna, and a replica of Washington’s Crossing boat. Tours will be offered at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and at Camden Waterfront in Camden, New Jersey.

Oct. 10-15: The public is also invited to tour eight visiting Navy vessels and two visiting Coast Guard cutters in Philadelphia and Camden.

Oct. 11-13: Navy and Marine Corps aircraft will fly from Camden up the Delaware River, through South Jersey to the Philadelphia riverfront. The flyover will take place at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Innovation Pavilion in Philadelphia will host a showcase of workforce and training opportunities in the ship-building and maritime industries. Then, beginning at 6 p.m., ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio will address a crowd along with Navy and Marine Corps officials at a Navy gala hosted at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Oct. 12: U.S. veterans and civilians are invited to a picnic at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, with over 50 food vendors and food trucks, and music from U.S. Navy bands. Actor and retired Marine Rob Riggle will speak at 6 p.m. EST during the Victory at Sea Concert, taking place at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, with performances by Patti LaBelle and the Elite Marine Corps Band.

Oct. 13, 11 a.m.: The Navy will host a celebratory parade in downtown Philadelphia, with marching bands, military vehicles, floats and youth service recognition. The ceremony will conclude at 2:30 p.m. at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, with a Blue Angels flyover, music and remarks from military and civic leaders. At 6 p.m. EST, fireworks will launch over historic Navy and Coast Guard ships along the Delaware River to wrap things up.

Oct. 16: Ships will depart from Penn’s Landing and Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Gloucester City in New Jersey and from the battleship New Jersey in Camden. Individuals are invited to send the vessels off along the waterfront.

More information about the events can be found here.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.