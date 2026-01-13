The U.S. Navy announced that several installations will be receiving an award acknowledging stellar support of the “fleet, fighter, and family,” according to a Navy release.

The service announced the winners of the Battle “E” Award, which recognizes installations that promote excellence in “generating and supporting combat capabilities,” as well as the Installation Excellence Award, which rewards the innovation and overall performance of a military installation.

The latter award qualifies a military installation to compete for the Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award, which labels the top installation from each service every year.

“The outstanding performance of this year’s winners is a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our Sailors and civilians,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “They are the backbone of our shore enterprise, and their relentless work ensures our installations are true force multipliers, enabling fleet readiness and power projection around the globe.”

The Battle “E” Award winners included Naval Base San Diego, California, which received the award for providing elite support to 58 afloat tenants and 251 ashore commands, while managing 1,300 ship movements and interacting with upwards of 13 million service members, the release said.

Naval Station Mayport, Florida, received the award for being the most operational base in the southeast and executing upwards of 71,000 flights and 525 ship movements. Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, picked up the award for asserting itself as a top-notch tactical training installation in support of 25,000 mishap-free flight operations for the U.S. military and allied forces.

Other Battle “E” Award recipients include Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii.

Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Whiting Field also received the Installation Excellence Award for uplifting service member quality of life through improved housing and for churning out 600 new aviators per year, respectively.

