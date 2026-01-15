A sailor located at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, was discovered dead inside the command’s building on Friday, the Navy said.

Fire Controlman 1st Class Alonzo Tablet Martin Jr., the deceased party, was an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Middle Atlantic, according to an emailed statement from Cmdr. Laura K. Stegherr, spokesperson for Naval Education and Training Command.

“The Navy mourns the loss of our shipmate and sends condolences to FCA1 Martin’s family, friends and fellow sailors during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Hailing from Missouri, Martin Jr. enlisted on Jan. 28, 2015, and served aboard the USS Barry from Feb. 10, 2020, to March 25, 2023, after completing his studies at AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.

After his time aboard the USS Barry, he was stationed at U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Romania, Detachment Dam Neck in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He received several awards and decorations, including the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist badge, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Pistol Marksman qualification.

The Navy is working with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.