Military personnel at Naval Support Activity Bahrain initiated a $15.8 million unaccompanied housing modernization project on Jan. 12, according to a Navy release.

The facelift, done in partnership with the Public Works Department Bahrain, fulfills the Navy’s “Sailors First” initiative and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Barracks Task Force initiative.

The former was a set of objectives provided by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle that vowed to invest in housing for sailors, while the latter was formed by Hegseth to address long-standing issues with dwindling barracks standards.

“Any investment in our sailors’ well-being is returned to us in the form of mission readiness and talent retention,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer of NSA Bahrain. “When we ensure our team has the best possible living conditions, we are investing in both their success here on the installation and the future of their Navy career.”

As part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Navy officials received roughly $375 million to fix living conditions at unaccompanied housing facilities.

Approximately $300 million will be funneled toward major projects that directly affect 2,000 sailors and Marines at six bases, while the rest of the $75 million will be divvied up among 95 smaller projects at 50 installations, Military Times previously reported.

In Bahrain, specific renovations include: installing a new roof system and insulated exterior doors; refurbishing units with new flooring; installing new “paint schemes”; updating plumbing systems; and upgrading fire protection and electrical systems, among other renovations.

