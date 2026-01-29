The U.S. Navy’s second nuclear-powered Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier steamed out to sea Wednesday for sea trials ahead of its much-anticipated arrival to the fleet in 2027.

The USS John F. Kennedy left Newport News Shipbuilding, Virginia, for initial trials, the ship’s manufacturer Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced in a post on X.

“These trials will test important ship systems and components at sea for the first time,” the post read. “This huge milestone is the result of the selfless teamwork and unwavering commitment by our incredible shipbuilders, suppliers and ship’s force crew.”

Several ship spotting social media accounts on X posted videos of the massive vessel making its way out to open water.

The ship’s keel was laid on Aug. 22, 2015, in Newport News, Virginia, according to the non-profit Navy League.

The ship was launched on Oct. 29, 2019, christened on Dec. 7, 2019, and is the second vessel named after President John F. Kennedy.

The first was decommissioned in 2007 after 50 years of service.

The Ford-class Kennedy, meanwhile, has faced setbacks along the way.

The aircraft carrier was expected to be delivered in July 2025, but its arrival was pushed back until March 2027. Before that, the carrier had already experienced a year-long delay.

The most recent postponement was due “to support completion of Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) certification and continued Advanced Weapons Elevator (AWE) work,” according to the Navy’s FY2026 budget documents.

The new carrier is 1,092 feet long and weighs 100,000 tons. A December 2025 CRS report indicated that the Kennedy’s overall procurement cost was $13.2 billion.

