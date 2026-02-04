The destroyer USS Truxtun left its homeport Tuesday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the service announced.

Though its exact destination is unknown, the departure from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, comes as the U.S. Navy ramps up its presence in the Middle East amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“The ship’s independent deployment departure comes after several months of training and maintenance, preparing the ship for a multitude of operations,” a service release read.

The Truxtun includes roughly 300 sailors and 26 embarked air wing personnel assigned to the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50.

The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which includes the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, recently arrived in the Middle East to “promote regional security and stability,” according to a U.S. Central Command social media post.

The strike group also includes three guided-missile destroyers and a carrier air wing supplied with F/A-18E Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II and EA-18G Growler jets.

President Donald Trump previously told reporters that ships were deployed to the region “just in case,” according to the Associated Press.

The Trump administration is currently engaged in discussions with Iran over ending the country’s nuclear program and limiting its ballistic missile production, with U.S. officials scheduled to meet Iranian officials on Friday in Istanbul.

Trump has floated military strikes against Iran should the nation not capitulate to U.S. demands.

In a Jan. 28 Truth Social post, Trump called for Iran to strike a deal with the U.S. and said the last time the Islamic Republic failed to negotiate, the U.S. launched Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

“The next attack will be far worse!” the post read. “Don’t make that happen again.”

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone Tuesday that was “aggressively” approaching the USS Abraham Lincoln with “unclear intent,” Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement Tuesday.

Truxtun most recently deployed in October 2025 to assist with operations in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

