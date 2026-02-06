The U.S. Navy purchased a new contract for helmets meant to replace ones that have been around for decades and improve the safety aboard all fixed-wing jets, a Navy release announced.

The service awarded a $22.6 million contract to Gentex Corporation for more than 5,000 Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmet, or NGFWH, systems to be utilized inside all Navy fixed wing aircraft.

“By utilizing a lighter, more balanced carbon-fiber shell, we are significantly reducing the long-term physical toll on our aviators,” said Capt. Joseph Kamara, Naval Aircrew Systems program manager. “This isn’t just a piece of safety gear; it’s a modular platform that allows us to rapidly integrate the next generation of digital cockpit technology without needing to field an entirely new helmet every few years.”

The new helmets will help phase out the HGU-55/P and HGU-68P legacy helmets that have been around for decades, the release said.

Aside from improving aircrew health, the helmets will assist with increased combat effectiveness.

Specifically, the carbon fiber-made shell will reduce the weight the helmet places on a pilot’s head, reducing neck and back strain; while the helmet’s internal liner will ensure the helmet remains in place when the pilot is experiencing high G-force. This security also guarantees that night vision and flight data displays within the helmet remain secure.

The helmet has a modular design that allows it to be more easily updated to include future equipment updates and enhanced communication systems.

