A sailor at the Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, was found dead on Feb. 8, the service confirmed.

Seaman Apprentice Joshua Jones was discovered in his barracks at 11:30 a.m., seated on his bed and unresponsive, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

He had returned to his barracks around 7:00 a.m., the coroner noted. His cause of death was unknown, with a pending toxicology report and further medical testing underway.

“The Navy mourns the loss of our shipmate and sends condolences to the sailor’s family, friends, and fellow sailors during this difficult time,” a Navy spokesperson said.

Grief counseling services and support are being offered through Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes and the chaplain, the spokesperson said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in collaboration with Great Lakes, is investigating the death.

Jones, who was originally from Florida, enlisted on March 27, 2025.

Suicide is not suspected as the cause of death, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

