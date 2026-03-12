The world’s largest aircraft carrier experienced a non-combat fire Thursday that was successfully doused, the U.S. Navy announced.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, which is operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury, saw its main laundry room ignite in a non-combat-related incident.

“There is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational,” read a post by the Navy on X.

Two sailors were receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the Navy said, and were in stable condition.

The Navy did not specify the cause of the fire but said more information would be forthcoming when available.

The Ford began its most recent deployment on June 24, 2025, when it left Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

The Ford and its strike group, which includes nearly 4,500 sailors, traveled to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of what the Pentagon labeled counter-narcotics efforts, then to the Middle East as tensions grew between the U.S. and Iran.

As of Monday, the carrier has been at sea for 261 days and counting.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby recently told lawmakers that he anticipated the carrier would reach an 11-month extended deployment mark, inching it closer toward becoming the longest at-sea U.S. Navy deployment ever. The current record is held by the USS Midway, which was deployed at sea for 332 days during the Vietnam War.

Throughout its current journey, the Ford has experienced plumbing issues with the nearly 650 toilets aboard the vessel.

Specifically, the Ford’s vacuum collection, which transports and disposes of wastewater, has been malfunctioning.

And it’s reportedly an ongoing problem.

The Ford had called for assistance with the lackluster toilets 42 times since 2023, with 32 calls coming in 2025 alone, NPR reported.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.