The U.S. Navy fired a trio of top brass at an overseas maintenance center due to a loss of confidence in the leaders’ ability to command, the service announced Wednesday.

Rear Adm. Dan Lannamann, who commands the Navy Regional Maintenance Center, ousted the commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center.

Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Capt. Edwin Catubig and Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas Howell were relieved of their duties Wednesday.

“There is no impact to the command’s mission as a result of these reliefs,” the Navy said.

The service typically uses the phrase “loss of confidence” as a blanket statement when dismissing senior leaders.

RELATED

The Navy did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Capt. John Bauer, commander, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, temporarily stepped into the role of commanding officer.

In the interim, Cmdr. David Reinhardt, waterfront operations officer, assumed the duties of executive officer, and Master Chief Petty Officer David Marcus, CNRMC command master chief, has taken over the position of command master chief.

The Navy in February fired the commanding officer of the destroyer USS Mason due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.