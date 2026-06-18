The U.S. Navy on Thursday ended its blockade of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command announced.

President Donald Trump issued the directive, ending an operation that began on April 12 and led to the redirection of 142 commercial vessels and disabling of nine non-compliant vessels.

“Our great naval ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect,” CENTCOM said.

The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. will also lift sanctions against Iran and help carve out a $300 billion reconstruction fund to help the country rebuild its economy as part of the MOU.

Although Trump has been adamant about shutting down Iran’s nuclear program as part of any peace deal, the MOU stated that the exact details of an agreement on the topic between both sides will be ironed out in further negotiations.

Despite a formal agreement to end hostilities, the president’s aggressive posture remained.

Trump told reporters at the Group of Seven summit in France on Wednesday that if Iran didn’t comply with the agreement, the U.S. would “go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

Two oil tankers have reportedly made their way from Iranian ports since the U.S. Navy blockade was lifted.

Trump said Monday on Truth Social that that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened. He clarified during the G7 summit that the U.S. military was still mine hunting and mine sweeping underwater explosives that Iran had laid in the sea passage.

The U.S had already found several mines, and the strait would be fully open by Friday, he said.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.