A U.S. sailor who was reported missing in mid-June was discovered dead on Friday in the water near the piers on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, the service confirmed.

Engineman Fireman Apprentice Isaac Benjamin Norris, 22, was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman and was last seen on Naval Station Norfolk on June 14.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service did not announce a cause of death.

“NCIS remains committed to working closely with Navy leadership and our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and security of our Navy and Marine Corps communities while conducting thorough investigations and supporting affected personnel and families,” the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said.

The Virginia State Police issued a critical missing adult alert on social media June 16, prompting a search that ultimately ended with the location of his body last week.

Though the NCIS is investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, Norris’ death will likely not be ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, said a U.S. Navy official with knowledge of the case.

Alexander Schlageter, another sailor from Naval Station Norfolk, was reported missing last month and has yet to be located, according to multiple news reports. Schlageter is assigned to the USS Ted Stevens.

NCIS declined to provide further information into Schlageter’s case as the investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.