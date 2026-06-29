The U.S. Navy last week announced a slew of annual financial incentives for U.S. Navy reserve aviators in an effort to retain their services.

As part of the service’s fiscal 2026 Training and Administration of the Reserve Aviation Department Head Retention program, select aviators serving in department head billets may be eligible for annual retention bonuses of up to $40,000, according to a June 26 NAVADMIN.

“A vital part of developing a total force strategy and maintaining combat readiness is to provide appropriate incentives to retain skilled personnel for critical naval aviation enterprise billets,” the message said.

The following jobs may be eligible for the listed retention bonuses:

Helicopter mine countermeasures operations (HM) pilot: $40,000 per year

Helicopter sea combat (HSC) pilot: $30,000 per year

Helicopter maritime strike (HSM) pilot: $35,000 per year

Helicopter training (HT) pilot: $25,000 per year

Electronic attack squadron (VAQ) pilot: $40,000 per year

Electronic attack squadron (VAQ) naval flight officer: $40,000 per year

Airborne command and control (VAW) pilot: $40,000 per year

Airborne command and control (VAW) naval flight officer: $15,000 per year

Fleet logistic multi-mission (VRM) pilot: $35,000 per year

Fighter squadron composite (VFC) pilot: $40,000 per year

Fighter squadron composite (VFC) naval flight officer: $30,000 per year

Patrol squadron and unmanned patrol squadron (VP/VUP) pilot: $35,000 per year

Patrol squadron and unmanned patrol squadron (VP/VUP) naval flight officer: $30,000 per year

Fleet logistics support squadron (VR) pilot: $35,000 per year

Fixed wing training for jet-powered aircraft [VT(JET)] pilot: $40,000 per year

Fixed wing training for propeller-powered aircraft [VT(PROP)] pilot and naval flight officer: $40,000 per year

Signed contracts must be received by the Training and Administration of the Reserve Distribution and Augmentation by Aug. 26 of this year, according to the NAVADMIN.

More information on the retention initiative can be found here.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.