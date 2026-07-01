Dozens of U.S. Navy service members became ill after being exposed to diesel exhaust fumes from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska on June 22, the Navy confirmed.

Sixty-four sailors experienced coughing, headaches, lightheadedness, dizziness and nausea while working a routine pier shift at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington.

The service members were near a functioning backup diesel generator when the poisoning occurred. They also experienced irritation of the eyes, nose and throat.

“The Navy is working to identify the precise cause of the event and will take corrective action as appropriate,” the service said.

Six sailors were admitted for further medical attention, but all have since been released.

The diesel generator onboard does not affect the submarine’s nuclear reactor when running, the Navy said, and the reactor was undisturbed.

The 560-foot-long Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine is designed to carry ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads and can descend to depths of 800 feet.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.