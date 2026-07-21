A Navy submarine that is believed to have played a notable part in the early stages of the Iran war was presented with a prestigious military award commemorating its heroism in combat.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao presented the Navy Unit Commendation to the crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte, according to an X post from the secretary.

“The most powerful weapons in our Navy are often the ones never seen—and never heard,” Cao said. “This recognition reflects their professionalism, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the mission.”

The Navy Unit Commendation is conferred on any ship, aircraft or unit of the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps that “distinguishes itself for extremely meritorious service in support of military operations,” according to the Navy.

In March, a U.S. submarine notched the first confirmed torpedo kill by a U.S. submarine since World War II.

That boat was reportedly the USS Charlotte, which fired an MK-48 torpedo at the the Islamic Republic of Iran Ship Dena and sank the ship as it was transiting the Indian ocean 20 miles south of Sri Lanka.

The vessel is said to have sank within minutes, killing upwards of 80 people.

32 survivors were rescued.

The last U.S. submarine to boast a torpedo kill was the Tench-class USS Torsk, which destroyed two Japanese coastal defense frigates on Aug. 14, 1945.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.