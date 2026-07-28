The U.S. Navy announced updates to its policy regarding the temporary transfer of sailors under investigation for sexual assault after a high-profile murder in 2025 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

Military personnel who are being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct, sexual assault or stalking, in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, will now only be permitted for brief relocation to shore commands.

Previous policy stipulated more broadly that service members under investigation for a crime could be temporarily transferred from their parent command to another command.

“This revision was taken as a result of reviews by the Navy in the wake of the murder of Petty Officer 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz by a fellow sailor,” said William Speaks, spokesperson for the Chief of Naval Personnel.

Culinary Specialist Seaman Petty Officer Jermiah Copeland was sentenced on June 9 to 44 years in prison for the murder of Resendiz, who he strangled to death in a barracks building after a disagreement.

Copeland, who enlisted in the Navy in 2023, was linked to several other sexual assaults at the time of the murder.

Copeland was charged with aggravated sexual contact, abusive sexual contact and aggravated assault through strangulation for an alleged crime that transpired in the summer of 2024 on board the USS Harry S. Truman.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual assault for two other alleged incidents that reportedly occurred while he was assigned to the USS James E. Williams, one of which took place in November 2024 and the other in May 2025.

Copeland was assigned to the USS James E. Williams at the time of the murder, but the ship was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

According to the new policy, commanders are in charge of transferring a sailor to another command and must receive the approval of the new command and the advice of the servicing staff judge advocate and must be in dialogue with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service or whichever law enforcement agency is conducting the investigation.

Commanders must also regularly communicate with NCIS agents, sexual assault and response coordinators and the new command until the sailor is officially transferred out of their purview.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.