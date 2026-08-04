The U.S. Navy announced on Monday that it is reclassifying planned nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarines to differentiate them from past generations with a less lethal munitions package.

The service changed the designation for 19 boats equipped with the Virginia Payload Module from “fast-attack submarines” to “guided missile submarines.”

“Reclassifying Virginia Payload Module-equipped submarines as SSGNs accurately reflects the extraordinary strike capacity, operational flexibility, and global reach these platforms bring to the fleet,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. “These submarines will provide our nation with a powerful and persistent deterrent, expand options for our combatant commanders, and ensure the Navy remains ready to fight and win whenever and wherever called upon.”

The Virginia Payload Module will install four diameter payload tubes onboard each Virginia-class submarine, each of which can carry seven Tomahawk cruise missiles, totaling an extra 28 missiles for each submarine.

The first submarine to receive the added capabilities of the VPM is the second Block V Virginia-class submarine, USS Arizona, which is scheduled for delivery in fiscal year 2029.

The reclassification will apply to planned Block V and Block VI submarines, which are scheduled to be delivered through 2038.

The new categorization comes after the Navy announced on Wednesday that it is awarding $42.1 billion to General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding to build nine Virginia-class Block VI submarines.

In addition to these, 10 Block V Virginia-class submarines will incorporate the new VPM, according to the Navy.

There are currently 26 active Virginia-class submarines and 23 more Virginia-class submarines in total planned for construction.

The Navy separates the Virginia-class into blocks that delineate an upgrade in technology, munitions capabilities and design.

“The submarine force is defined by our ability to operate undetected and strike without warning,” said Vice Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Forces. “By integrating high-volume precision strike capabilities into these stealth platforms, these SSGNs serve as the ultimate enabler for Distributed Maritime Operations, giving our warfighters the overwhelming, flexible firepower required to win decisively in any theater.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.