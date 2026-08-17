The Navy’s newest Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier completed acceptance sea trials Saturday, inching the ship closer to its scheduled 2027 delivery.

The USS John F. Kennedy successfully concluded the testing period on Saturday after departing from Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia on Wednesday, according to a release from the shipbuilder.

“Our nation is depending on us to deliver these critical assets that will protect freedom around the world, and we’re proud to see CVN 79 take another step toward joining the fleet,” said Derek Murphy, NNS vice president of new construction aircraft carrier programs.

The ship successfully completed builder’s sea trials in February.

Acceptance sea trials mark one of the last steps a ship must complete before officially joining the Navy fleet.

The Kennedy was launched on Oct. 29, 2019, christened on Dec. 7, 2019, and is the second vessel named after President John F. Kennedy.

The new carrier is 1,092 feet long and weighs 100,000 tons. Its overall procurement cost was $13.2 billion, a December 2025 CRS report indicated.

The ship has been plagued by delays since it was christened on Dec. 7, 2019, with an initial delivery slated for July 2025.

The latest setback was due “to support completion of Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) certification and continued Advanced Weapons Elevator (AWE) work,” according to the Navy’s FY2026 budget documents.

In June 2026, a sailor was shot and killed aboard the ship.

Another sailor was detained for pretrial confinement in connection with the death but later released.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.