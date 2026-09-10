The Pentagon announced Wednesday that the Navy is planning to install Indiana’s first advanced nuclear micro modular reactor at Naval Weapons Station Crane by September 2028.

The reactor’s deployment helps carry out President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order calling for the swift integration of nuclear power within the military, with a goal of having at least one working reactor on a military base by Sept. 30, 2028.

“The MMR installation will provide reliable, around-the-clock power independent of the commercial electric grid, capable of sustaining critical operations under the most demanding conditions,” a Pentagon release said.

The reactor will help create American jobs, bolster the nuclear supply chain, provide nonstop power outside of the civilian electric grid and help support national security.

It will also be the first power-producing reactor installed in Indiana.

The reactor installation will be implemented by the Army’s Janus Program, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, and state of Indiana.

The Janus program was created to install nuclear power on military bases that can operate independently of the surrounding city’s electrical grid.

The Pentagon said it will work hand-in-hand with federal, state and local partners to ensure the reactor is installed in a way that complies with environmental and safety regulations.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.