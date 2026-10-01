The U.S. Navy announced that it surpassed its fiscal 2026 recruiting goal, continuing a trend of meeting its fleet’s manpower needs several years in a row.

The service surpassed its fiscal 2026 enlistment goal by adding 45, 112 new sailors, after hitting its initial goal of 45,000 sailors three months ahead of schedule in July.

“Americans are choosing to join our Navy because they want to be part of a warrior culture, serve alongside teammates who share that ethos, and take on the extraordinary combat missions our Navy is executing around the world today,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. “Surpassing this accession mission is therefore more than a recruiting milestone — it is a direct injection of readiness into the fleet.”

The service has now reached its accession target three years in a row, after falling short by 7,450 sailors in 2023 when it recruited 37,700.

The service made an about-face in fiscal 2024, surpassing its accession target of 40,600 recruits by 378.

It continued its success in fiscal 2025, when the sea service brought in 44,096 future sailors, exceeding its target of 40,600 and marking the most recruits the Navy had seen since 2002.

The Navy said it notched its goal three years in a row by empowering recruiters, streamlining the application process, updating technology and leaning into data-driven decisions.

The service has also reduced the administrative strain on recruiters by providing them with new technology that allows them to spend more time with potential recruits and their families.

As the service looks to the future, the Navy has 13,508 new sailors in the Delayed Entry Program set to begin training in fiscal 2027.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.