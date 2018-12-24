Magpul M-LOK Dovetail Adapters

The Magpul M-LOK Dovetail Adapter comes in 2 Slot, 4 Slot, and Magpul Pro Chassis Full Rail options that interface with your RSS/ARCA accessories, including your quick disconnect ball heads, bipods, and tripods. Constructed of lightweight, Mil-spec, hard anodized aluminum, these mounting plates for M-LOK slot compatible hand guards have comfortable, yet functional, snag-resistant beveled edges. In addition, the rear of the 4 Slot and Pro Chassis Full Rail Dovetail Adapters also include a hardware access point that allows easy removal of the front action screw on a rifle mounted to a Magpul Pro 700 chassis without the need for removal of the Dovetail Adapter from the Chassis.