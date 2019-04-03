SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the P320 XCOMPACT is now shipping and available in retail stores.

The new SIG SAUER P320 XCOMPACT is a modular, striker-fired, 9mm pistol with a serialized trigger group that combines concealability, with full-size XSERIES features.

The redesigned grip module features an improved beavertail, fastback profile, contoured magwell, and a deep trigger guard undercut fitted with a subcompact slide and barrel.

Additional features of the SIG SAUER P320 XCOMPACT include X-RAY3 day/night sights, a flat trigger, and night sight rear plate making it optic ready.

The intuitive 3-point takedown of the pistol requires no trigger pull for disassembly, and safety features include a striker safety and disconnect safety.

The P320 XCOMPACT comes standard with two 15-round magazines.

P320 XCOMPACT:

Total length:7”

Barrel length:3.6”

Weight (incl. magazine): 25.3 oz.

Height:5.3”

Width:1.3”

Sight radius:5.5”

To learn more about the P320 XCOMPACT and the entire SIG SAUER P320 series of pistols visit sigsauer.com.