SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the P320 XCOMPACT is now shipping and available in retail stores.
The new SIG SAUER P320 XCOMPACT is a modular, striker-fired, 9mm pistol with a serialized trigger group that combines concealability, with full-size XSERIES features.
The redesigned grip module features an improved beavertail, fastback profile, contoured magwell, and a deep trigger guard undercut fitted with a subcompact slide and barrel.
Additional features of the SIG SAUER P320 XCOMPACT include X-RAY3 day/night sights, a flat trigger, and night sight rear plate making it optic ready.
The intuitive 3-point takedown of the pistol requires no trigger pull for disassembly, and safety features include a striker safety and disconnect safety.
The P320 XCOMPACT comes standard with two 15-round magazines.
P320 XCOMPACT:
Total length:7”
Barrel length:3.6”
Weight (incl. magazine): 25.3 oz.
Height:5.3”
Width:1.3”
Sight radius:5.5”
To learn more about the P320 XCOMPACT and the entire SIG SAUER P320 series of pistols visit sigsauer.com.
