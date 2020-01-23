Cloud Defensive new WML: the REIN

Previously known for their OWL, COR, and LCS, Cloud Defensive (“Optimize Your Fight”) has announced the availability of a new weapon light that it has been working on for over two years: the Rail Mounted Environmental Illuminator. REIN and REIN Micro are proprietary weapon lights that solve some problems that other lights haven’t yet overcome. The folks at CD say, “When we build a weapon light we start with the shooter in mind.” And a glance at all of the features and functionality confirms it.

First off, the REIN and REIN Micro are designed to be compatible with longer handguards than the OWL is able to. It has two electrically isolated powering circuits and can interface with IR. Since the two circuits operate independently of each other if one gets cut off, the light still functions with the other. And, much as with the Light Control System that helped make the OWL so popular, the REIN’s cables aren’t loose as one finds with other weapon-mounted lights. The cable exits at 90 degrees through the side of the tail-cap directly into the LCS so it isn’t exposed to impact.

One specifically intriguing feature of the Cloud Defensive REIN is the patent-pending Battery Jack. Until now, the batteries in all weapon-mounted lights have been loosely secured in place by coils at each end. Under harsh recoil, the batteries get jostled and banged up, which leads to less-than-optimal-performance. That problem is resolved with the battery jack, because the user can manually secure the battery in place to prevent the movement, thereby extending battery reliability. Also, with the Battery Jack, the lack of 18650 battery sizing standards no longer matters. They all can fit. (The REIN Micro uses 18350 batteries.)

Image sourced from Cloud Defensive social media.

REIN Specs:

-50 Candella

-1250 lumens

-field-serviceable lense

-momentary or constant-on

-Waterproof rating of IPX8

REIN Kit

A complete REIN kit includes the light, a remote switch, 3rd generation LCS with the patented cable control, integrated push-button tailcap, Picatinny mount, charger, and battery. Just the thing for your Century Arms C-4 or similar rail.

Debuted this week at SHOT Show 2020, REIN and REIN Micro are expected to become available in April of 2020.