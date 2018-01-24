You’ve seen the Worst Duty Stations in the Marine Corps, now let’s talk about the top duty stations in the Marine Corps.

1. Marine Corps Base Hawaii

You’re in Hawaii. Nobody else in the entire Marine Corps cares that it’s so difficult for you to travel home. You’re in a tropical paradise with great weather and beautiful people. It’s really not a bad place to be and you make everyone else sick for complaining about it as much as you do.

2. Camp Pendleton, California

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force discuss their individual movements during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. (Cpl. Timothy Valero/Marine Corps)

The weather is generally nice and you have a beach literally right across the street from you. There could be far worse places to be in the Marine Corps. If you don’t believe us, take a three-hour trip north to a friendly place called Twentynine Palms. This is one of the top duty stations in the Marine Corps.

3. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018. (Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Marine Corps)

It’s like being at Camp Pendleton without having to deal with Oceanside. Also, chances are if you’re at Miramar, you’re in the “wing” and you already enjoy a pretty cush life. You’re not a grunt slaving away in the elements, especially since San Diego weather is pretty great.

4. Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California

Lance Cpl. Julio C. Miranda Jr. rappels down a cliff during Mountain Exercise 2014 aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif., Aug. 29, 2014. (Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos/Marine Corps)

Yeah, it gets cold here, but the benefit here is you’re in the mountains, it’s a beautiful place to be, especially if you’re into outdoor activities like camping, fishing and the like. You also have the benefit of it not being a huge installation with a ton of higher ranking folks around. If you’re in Bridgeport, you’re pretty much left alone, which is something every Marine can enjoy.

5. Marine Corps Detachment, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Force Company Guantanamo Bay, Security Force Regiment, raise the flag during a colors ceremony on Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 30, 2014. (Sgt. Esdras Ruano/Marine Corps)

Yes, you’re technically in this hostile island nation. But aside from the occasional hurricane, the weather there is pretty sweet and you’re only a hop skip and jump away from Florida. You’re kind of in the same boat as Hawaii, except you don’t have to go to the field. You’re just chilling on a tropical island. It’s not like Cuba will ever attack Guantanamo Bay Naval Base anyways, it’d be suicide. You’re safe and you’re in the tropics, count your blessings.

Originally published by American Grit. Read more from American Grit here:

Top 4 duty stations in the Air Force

Lost nuclear weapons

Beard care 101: A man’s guide