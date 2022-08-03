Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication.

“I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.

Many commenters likened the meal to prison food.

“In prison or the DFAC?” asked user diopsideINcalcite. “Because DFAC can get rough when you’re fighting over French toast. Dudes get shanked routinely.”

Some went so far with the joke as to discuss all the soldiers they’ve had to shank in order to get a decent meal.

Complaints about the food at installation dining halls across the Defense Department are not new. And military officials don’t track the effectiveness of their ability to feed service members, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.

The Defense Department withholds money from troops’ pay to provide on-post meals, three times a day. The quality of those meals, however, have left a bad taste in service members’ mouths.

“After many broken promises the system is still largely the same, with evidence showing that service members on meal cards are eating less than half the meals they are entitled to and for which they are charged,” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said in a statement to Military Times.

Reviews of base dining facilities on Yelp also paint a dire picture.

As for the dismal breakfast, “Convicts in Federal prison eat better then that,” wrote user Florida_man727.

