Editor’s note: This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service, under the headline “‘‘I won’t shed any tears the day I leave.’ Letters home from Marine Officer Candidates School.” Subscribe to their newsletter.

In 1959, I participated in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. During a tour of the nation’s capital, I discovered that my favorite monument was that of the Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima in World War II. Seeing it left an indelible impression on 14-year-old me. So much so that I joined the Marine Corps on Oct. 21, 1965.

In the summer of 1966, I attended and endured Marine Corps Officer Candidates School [OCS] at Quantico, Virginia. At age 21, I thought I was in the best physical shape of my young life. Little did I know!

My parents saved the weekly letters I wrote during my 10-week training. The following are excerpts from my journey to becoming a “burr-headed idiot.” (Editor’s note: Some of the letters have been edited for clarity.)

Week One

The harassment around here has been something to behold, and out of 54 guys starting in my platoon, four have dropped out. I’ve been chewed out six or seven times for such things as improper shaves, marching incorrectly, having my helmet liner fixed improperly, etc.

One sergeant in another platoon told the whole company that “candidates are the lowest form of humanity, put here by the grace of God to harass good, kind platoon commanders, good, kind platoon sergeants, and good, kind sergeant instructors.”

Some of the things these sergeants say are really hilarious, but you’re not allowed to laugh. If you do, it’s 10 or 20 pushups for doing so.

The author, right, and his brother, James, admire the Iwo Jima memorial in 1959. (Photo courtesy of David Nelson)

Week Two

This morning we had our first weekly inspection and nobody passed—as expected. To the platoon commander, a few specs [sic] of dust on a piece of gear makes the gear “dirty” or “filthy.”

The program here is really tough, mentally and physically. Of the 54 guys starting here, 44 are left now, with more dropping out every week.

Week Three

Well, today one man passed inspection. It wasn’t me.

Week Four

Yesterday was a red letter day. Three other [platoon leaders class students] and I got together and went into D.C. The charge for a cab into downtown D.C. from Quantico is $10 a load. We would have each had to pay $2.50, but just outside of [Washington], the cabdriver had a flat. She charged us $2.00 each. (The cabdriver was a middle-aged woman and knew nothing about flat tires.) So we each saved $.50 by fixing her flat.

The little pictures were taken last night at the train depot. Now you can see why some of the sergeants up here call us “burr-headed idiots.”

Week Five

This is one week I’m very glad to see go by because it’s been a long one. By far, it has been the toughest week physically. [Tuesday] we had a hike into the hills, running about the last half mile. [Wednesday], we took our first physical readiness test. Included in this test is a three-mile “forced march.”

You may be interested to know that one of the sergeants here has a high opinion of our physical training. He said something to the effect that, “Once we get through with you here and you go back home, you ought to be able to whip any stupid civilian in a fight. And if you can’t do that, you can damn sure outrun him.”

Week Six

I don’t think I’ve mentioned it before, but every weekend, a few hours must be spent on washing and ironing our own clothes, [and] the base laundry where we are is all screwed up. Our platoon has three or four irons and there are some pay washing machines in the basement.

We are treated to a live Reveille and Taps here at OCS. Each morning and evening, a bugler sounds off right inside the barracks.

Our platoon is now down to 37 men. However, of the 17 who have dropped out, four or five were forced out because they were NPQ (not physically qualified).

Week Seven

[Thursday], when I was candidate platoon sergeant, we had an eight-mile hike. And no one wants to be C. Plt. Sgt. on a hike because he has to run up and down the ranks every 10 or 15 minutes getting condition reports of his platoon for the platoon commander (a captain). I don’t know if the good Lord gave me extra strength or what, but I made the hike and got all the desired reports in fine shape.

The captain complimented me on my physical ability, and that’s the first word of encouragement I’ve had since the day I got here. In case you’re wondering, I’m only the second C. Plt. Sgt. yet to complete a full hike. All the others dropped out.

The author poses across the street from the White House on Independence Day, 1966. (Photo courtesy of David Nelson)

Week Eight

Our platoon is now down to 35. My bunkmate left with another guy and I switched bunks as one of the racks was broken down and removed from the squad bay. I did have the top bunk, but now I sleep on the bottom and I’m glad because I like bottom bunks best.

This coming week will be a rough one, but knowing it will soon be over helps out a lot.

Week Nine

About the only thing I miss at chow during the week is candy. Every Saturday, after we get liberty, one of the first things I do is go buy some candy, or “pogey bait” as it is referred to around here. We can’t have it during the week because, even though we’ve been here eight weeks, we never get liberty on weekdays. At night, we either have to watch a film on Vietnam or clean up.

Week Ten

Well, it’s just about over, but I won’t shed any tears the day I leave here.

Unless I go AWOL or hit one of the sergeants, it’s now official that I will graduate from OCS next Friday. All our grades are in and my final averages are as follows: 77 academics, 89 physical, and 77 leadership.

Of course, these grades nowhere near qualify me for company honor man, but I feel that just graduating from this program is honor enough.

Epilogue

Of the original 54 candidates in my platoon, 29 graduated and 25 did not.

After graduating from Texas Tech University, I received my Marine second lieutenant commission on June 7, 1967. I went on to serve three years in the Marine Corps. I became an attorney and certified public accountant, but I’m most proud of becoming a Marine Corps officer.

This War Horse Reflection was edited by Kim Vo, fact-checked by Jess Rohan, and copy-edited by Mitchell Hansen-Dewar. Hrisanthi Pickett wrote the headlines.

David Nelson spent three years on active duty in the Marine Corps and achieved the rank of captain. When the Vietnam war ended in late January 1973, he was stationed in Okinawa. After being discharged, he spent a career as a tax attorney and CPA. He was a tax partner with Ernst & Young, and later vice president & grant director with Houston Endowment, a private foundation. Nelson lives in Houston.