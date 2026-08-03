Eligible U.S. Army pilots can earn up to nearly $210,000 in retention bonuses under a fiscal 2026 program designed to keep experienced aviators in uniform, the service announced in a directive dated July 26.

The program is open to Army aviation warrant officers who meet specific career requirements and agree to remain on active duty for three to six additional years.

The move, first reported by Task & Purpose, comes as the Navy and Air Force are also offering hefty bonuses to keep select experienced aviators in the service.

Warrant officers with 12 to 14 years of active federal service can pocket up to $75,600 by committing to three more years on active duty. Those with at least 18 years of service can qualify for bonuses ranging from $120,000 to $209,880 in exchange for four- to six-year commitments.

The incentives are available to regular Army warrant officers in certain specialties who are medically qualified for flight duty and serve as pilots in command, among other requirements. Those seeking the bonuses must assent via written agreement. If they fail to stay eligible during the term of their service, aviators may be required to repay the bonuses.

The payments will be made in monthly installments — instead of a lump sum — and are taxable, though they’re tax-exempt when the payee qualifies for combat zone tax exclusion.

The program has an obligation ceiling of $17.1 million, but Army headquarters can suspend the bonus payments if funding becomes unavailable, according to the memorandum.

Effective immediately, the directive says bonus agreements will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The directive expires Sept. 30, 2026.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.