The United States and Ukraine hailed constructive talks in Geneva on Sunday, which yielded an “updated and refined” framework to potentially bring the war with Russia to an end.

The two countries said the discussions were “highly productive” and reaffirmed that any future agreement “must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace,” according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

Now nearly four years into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Donald Trump continues to put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept his administration’s peace proposal, a 28-point plan, by Thanksgiving. The president recently stated that Zelenskyy can “continue to fight his little heart out” if terms are not reached.

The Ukrainians and their Western allies criticized the initial draft of the peace plan as a “capitulation” that essentially rewards the aggressor. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers also voiced concerns that it acceded to Kremlin demands.

But the White House on Sunday said the Ukrainians believe the updated version “reflects their national interests” and key concerns were “thoroughly addressed.”

“The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns – security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty – were thoroughly addressed during the meeting,” the White House said in a statement.

“Ukrainian representatives stated that, based on the revisions and clarifications presented today, they believe the current draft reflects their national interests and provides credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security in both the near and long term,” the statement continued.

Trump, for his part, revealed Monday morning that “something good” might be happening in the peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine???” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the U.S. delegation, told reporters the talks in Geneva were “probably the most productive and meaningful meetings so far in this entire process since we’ve been involved.”

The top U.S. diplomat acknowledged there are still a couple of issues to iron out, but “the items that remain open are not insurmountable.”

Rubio did not specify what outstanding issues remain.

“I feel very optimistic that we’re going to get there in a very reasonable period of time, very soon,” he noted.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, agreed with Rubio’s evaluation of the meeting.

“We have very good progress and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace,” Yermak said.

The final document will need to be signed off by Trump and Zelenskyy. Questioned about what happens after that, Rubio said the draft then heads to the Russians.

“That’s another part of this equation,” Rubio said. “They have to agree to this in order for it to work.”

As the high-stakes meeting advanced in Geneva, Russian drones wreaked havoc on Ukraine.

The Kremlin launched a “massive” drone attack on Kharkiv on Sunday, killing four people and injuring at least 17 more, including two children, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, announced on Telegram.

On the battlefield, an “honest U.S. military assessment” points to Ukraine being in a “very bad position,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told a cadre of European ambassadors during a visit to Kyiv last week. “Now is the time for peace.”

The U.S. recently approved a potential sale of Patriot air defense systems worth $105 million to Ukraine to meet “current and future threats.”

The proposed sale, however, will “not alter the basic military balance in the region,” according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.