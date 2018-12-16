1 of 10
The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division honors President George H.W. Bush’s service to the nation with a 21-gun salute at Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2018, the day of his interment. (Army)
Marines attending the Corporals Course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii low crawl on Fort Hase Beach during a small unit leadership evaluation on Dec. 12, 2018, in Hawaii. (Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres/Marine Corps)
Airman 1st Class Chanelle Juhasz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, guards a B-52 Stratofortress during Global Thunder 19 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 4, 2018. (Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha/Air Force)
A Navy musician seaman plays "Taps" during the USS Utah Memorial Sunset Ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2018. The USS Utah Memorial Sunset Ceremony honors the loss of USS Utah (AG-16) and 58 crew members. The Utah was the first ship torpedoed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Struck by two torpedoes, the ship capsized and sank within 12 minutes. (MC2 Somers T. Steelman/Navy)
U.S. and British paratroopers conduct a training patrol Nov. 28, 2018, in Kenya. The training scenario was part of Operation Askari Storm, a multinational training exercise occurring in Kenya, Africa between U.S., British and other partner-nation forces. (Spc. John Lytle/Army)
First lady Melania Trump departs a Marine Corps V-22 Osprey support aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Dec. 12, 2018, following a holiday visit aboard USS George H.W. Bush. (Andrea Hanks/White House)
A 28th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Nov. 29, 2018. (Staff Sgt. James Cason/Air Force)
Navy Diver 1st Class James Mostek waits on a diving stage during a two-hour decompression stop after diving to 240 feet on Dec. 7, 2018. The sailor completed a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency underwater recovery mission searching for personnel who went missing during WWII in Papua New Guinea. (MC1 Tyler Thompson/Navy)
An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 sits chained on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on Dec. 9, 2018, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC3 Matthew Granito/Navy)
Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course 19-01 practice snowshoeing at a training area Dec. 6, 2018, on the Fort McCoy, Wis., cantonment area. (Army)
