A soldier with 2-20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) takes part in training during Southern Strike 2019 at Camp Shelby in Hatiesburg, Miss., Jan. 28, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/Air National Guard)
A Chinook helicopter transports equipment around Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, on Jan. 21, 2019. (Sgt. James Dansie/Army)
Students from the Pilot Training Next Program conduct drag training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Pedro Tenorio/Air Force)
An F-35B Lightning II with the F-35B detachment of Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) carries Guided Bomb Units above the East China Sea, Feb. 3, 2019. (Maj. Jesse Peppers/Marine Corps)
Sailors observe a C-2A Greyhound from the flight deck to the hangar bay on an aircraft elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on Jan. 24, 2019, in the Indian Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua L. Leonard/Navy)
A tactical air control party airman detonates an explosive tool mounted on a door as an explosives ordnance technician provides support as they prepare to breach a door during exercise Southern Strike 19 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center near Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 18, 2019. (Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Air National Guard)
Nearly 130 U.S. soldiers assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, participated in a pre-Air Assault Course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 20, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Michael Williams/Army National Guard)
The transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with MH-60S Seahawk helicopters on Jan. 30, 2019, in the Philippine Sea. (MC1 Daniel Barker/Navy)
