Paratroopers move to an assembly area Feb. 1, 2019, on Fort Bragg’s Normandy Drop Zone. (Defense Department)
A sailor embraces with family members after graduating from Recruit Training Command on Feb. 8, 2019, at Great Lakes, Ill. More than 30,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling/Navy)
A B-2 Spirit bomber, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., is staged on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2019. (Senior Airman Thomas Barley/Air Force)
An F-35B Lightning II aircraft takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) on Feb. 9, 2019, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers/Navy)
Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Txi Txi Mee Lee, from Oshkosh, Wis., poses for a selfie with children Feb. 11, 2019, during a community outreach event at the Ban Banglamung School in in Laem Chabang, Thailand. Sailors assigned to the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group volunteered at the Ban Banglamung School during a scheduled port visit to Laem Chabang. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant G. Grady/Navy)
A Marine prepares to conduct a company urban assault during integrated training exercise 2-19 on Range 230 aboard Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 2, 2019. (Pfc. Skylar M. Harris/Marine Corps)
The U.S. 7th Fleet Band ensemble, Broadside Brass Band, performs at the 70th annual Sapporo Snow Festival on Feb. 9, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas/Navy)
Four U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, taxi down the flightline at Albacete Air Base, Spain, during the NATO Tactical Leadership Programme 19-1 flying course, Feb. 15, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III/Air Force)
