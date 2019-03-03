1 of 8
Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct sling load operations with a CH-47 Chinook from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Feb 21. (Maj. Carson Petry/Army)
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) participates in a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 16, 2019. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico/Navy)
Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft escort an MV-22B Osprey in Hawaii on Feb. 26, 2019. (Sgt. Alex Kouns/Marine Corps)
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic awaits instruction before take off Feb. 19, 2019, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. (Sgt. Gavin Lewis/Army)
Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers conduct training at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., Feb. 10, 2019. (Vermont National Guard)
Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 86th Air Wing at Aviano Air Base, in preparation for airborne operations onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy Feb. 21, 2019. (Paolo Bovo/Army)
Marines post security during a simulated raid at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Kyle P. Bunyi/Marine Corps)
Air Force Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, F-35 Demo Team pilot and commander, flies next to a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/Air Force)
