Hawaii Air National Guard pilots cheer on an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 21, 2019. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/Air National Guard )
Lance Cpl. Dylan Beads posts security for his squad during the 4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition on Aug. 13, 2019, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Cpl Ronald L. Parker II/Marine Corps)
A Bell UH-1 Iroquois Helicopter, nicknamed the "Huey," takes off amidst an explosion Aug. 18, 2019, during a reenactment of a Vietnam-era combat search and rescue mission performed by Cavanaugh Flight Museum at Joe Foss Field, S.D. (Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart/Air National Guard)
Soldiers fire a Javelin on Aug. 22, 2019, as a part of a joint fires range with Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces) on Pustapur Marine Base. (Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax/Army)
Soldier fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Aug. 21, 2019. (Sgt. Henry Villarama/Army)
Chief petty officer selects come together on Aug. 20, 2019, for Chief Heritage weeks events aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, USS Constitution, in Boston. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jerine Lee/Navy)
An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and several F-16C Fighting Falcons from the the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and 64th Agressor Squadron fly over the Pacific Northwest region Aug. 8, 2019, ahead of the Abbotsford International Air Show in Canada, Aug. 9-11. (Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush/Air Force)
A CV-22 Osprey from the U.S. Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron in Yokota, Japan, conducts flight operations from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Aug. 22, 2019, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rufus Hucks/Navy)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Aug. 21, 2019, in the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Navy)
U.S. Army paratroopers execute an airborne proficiency jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter onto Bunker Drop Zone in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 14, 2019. (Army)
