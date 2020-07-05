Best pics of the week: July 5, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers ride in a Stryker infantry carrier vehicle during Bull Run 12 near Jaglowo, Poland, June 22, 2020. (Cpl. Justin W. Stafford/Army)
2 of 10
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on June 28, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (MC3 Kyle Merritt/Navy)
3 of 10
Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, jump from a C-17 onto Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on June 30 2020. (DoD)
4 of 10
An airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receives instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 26, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens/Air Force)
5 of 10
Marines conduct live-fire maneuver drills on June 18, 2020, on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Sgt. Austin Radke, an aircraft maintenance crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft June 24, 2020, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Ind. (Tech. Sgt. William Hopper/Air National Guard)
7 of 10
Blue Angels F-18 Hornets fly over Mount Rushmore during a "Salute to America" celebration hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr/Air Force)
8 of 10
A B-1Lancer flies in formation with four F-35 Lightning II fighters over Manhattan as part of the "Salute to America" on July 4, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/Air Force)
9 of 10
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor during a "Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution" on July 4, 2020. The Department of Defense conducted the flyover of Boston to recognize the role the city played in the birth of the nation. (Mark Herlihy/Air Force)
10 of 10
One KC-135 Stratotanker and seven KC-46A Pegasus perform an elephant walk July 1, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. (Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury/Air Force)
Comments