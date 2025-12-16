A new weapons system that effectively transforms two light tactical vehicles into a drone hunter-killer team is now in production for the U.S. Marines as of September, the service announced this week.

The Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) is a unique short-range ground based air defense system formed from two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and is designed to destroy unmanned aerial systems as well as manned aircraft, including helicopters.

The system, manufactured by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, provides Marine units with a rapid means of destroying drones and other aerial threats without requiring additional support, and allows them to hone in on and destroy targets from both fixed positions and while driving.

Each vehicle is designed to work in tandem with the other, with one geared towards shooting down helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and the other oriented towards countering drones. The system gives Marines options to destroy targets using either Stinger missiles or a 30mm cannon.

The first full-rate production version of the MADIS debuted in September following a long period of trials. It replaces the Marines’ previous Man-Portable Air Defense System, or MANPADs, which was complex by comparison and required Marines to exit their vehicle to zero in on and destroy aerial targets.

The new version of the MADIS which is now ready to be fielded by Marines has seen several key technology upgrades, including enhanced targeting algorithms and sensor capabilities, as well as enhanced mobility. The system design is flexible enough to allow it to be upgraded to emerging threats over time.

Marines have begun training on the new system and conducted a live-fire exercise at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

Marines conducted the first live-fire exercise of the MADIS during Exercise Balikatan in April 2025.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.