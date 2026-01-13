The Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401 will soon deploy counter-drone technology that uses nets to capture intruding unmanned aerial systems.

The JIATF-401, tasked with coordinating counter-drone defense efforts across all military branches, announced on Sunday that it has awarded a contract for two advanced DroneHunter F700 systems, according to a release.

Designed by Fortem Technologies, the DroneHunter 4700 is a lightweight system that uses AI and radar to identify, pursue and capture other drones using an array of expanding nets.

It can easily capture and drag away small quadcopter drones using a tether net. It can also bring down much larger unmanned aerial systems classed as Group 2 drones — including small fixed-wing aircraft — using nets equipped with parachutes, called drogues.

A DroneHunter system can work fully autonomously either alone or in cooperation with other DroneHunters to effectively guard airspace and conduct patrols against potential threats.

The contract was made in accord with the Pentagon’s Replicator 2 initiative, which focuses on boosting defense against small drones.

“We have just one measure of effectiveness: to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters both at home and abroad,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director, in a release. “This purchase of the DroneHunter system is a key first step in accomplishing our Replicator 2 mission.”

The JIATF-401 is streamlining counter-drone defense across all U.S. military installations and has been working with installation commanders to ensure that their bases and personnel are adequately protected against potential small drone threats.

