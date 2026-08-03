Patients and staff at Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, were evacuated Saturday because of wildfires that have encroached on the state’s second-largest city, burning at least 600 structures as of Monday.

VA staff evacuated an unknown number of patients to local hospitals and are caring for 27 patients at area shelters, according to the facility’s Facebook page. The medical center, which lies less than a third of a mile from the fire perimeter as of Monday, will remain closed, “with future operations to be determined.”

More than 60,000 people have been evacuated from the area as a result of three fires collectively known as the Spokane Complex Fire. More than 8,000 acres had burned as of Monday, with 0% containment, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Mann-Grandstaff is closest to the Old Trails Fire, which began Saturday and was fueled by high winds.

“We are grateful for the support received. Spokane VA extends our sincere condolences to all victims, including local VA staff members who, like so many, have lost so much,” VA officials wrote on the hospital’s Facebook page.

The Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, closed Aug. 1 because of fast-moving wildfires. (Spokane VA Medical Center﻿ Facebook page)

According to the post, Spokane-area VA outpatient clinics and business operation centers are also closed. The hospital provides administration and services for local VA clinics, including records, pharmacy management and specialty care.

Mann-Grandstaff is a 46-bed facility with more than 1,400 full-time positions, including its clinics.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.