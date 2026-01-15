It has been 82 years since Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Governale crashed into the sea off the coast of Guadalcanal. Now, the gunner is coming home.

First accounted for on May 15, 2025, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday the full details of the 22-year-old U.S. Army Air Forces gunner.

A member of the 69th Bombardment Squadron, 42d Bombardment Group (Medium), Governale was killed on July 10, 1943, when his North American B-25C-1 Mitchell bomber, on a low-altitude shipping sweep mission, struck several trees during its takeoff from Carney Field.

According to DPAA, the plane crashed into the sea 1 mile off Koli Point, between Guadalcanal and Florida Island. Of the five crew members aboard the plane, only one managed to make his way out of the swiftly sinking aircraft.

Upon his recovery, the service member reported that he saw no sign of Governale or the other men. A subsequent Navy search across the Iron Bottom Sound failed to find any trace of them.

In 1949, the gunner was declared nonrecoverable.

Governale would remain MIA, his name burnished on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines for decades — that is until 2017.

DPAA — in coordination with its partner, Project Recover — while conducting an investigation in the Solomon Islands, reported “aircraft wreckage consistent with a B-25 in close proximity to Governale’s reported crash location,” according to DPAA.

Remains, osseous material and other evidence including life-support equipment were recovered from the wreckage.

It would take five years, however, for historians and archaeologists to begin excavating the site and two more for all evidence to be recovered and sent to DPAA’s lab for analysis.

By May 2025, the positive identification of Governale was confirmed by the agency.

“This homecoming is more than the return of one soul — it is the closing of a chapter long marked by anguish and unanswered questions,” Dr. Derek Abbey, Project Recover president and CEO, shared in a press release. “It is the fulfillment of a sacred promise: that no one who serves this country will ever be forgotten. It is with incredible gratitude for Staff Sergeant Governale and his family that we welcome him home to a grateful nation.”

Now, next to Governale’s name on the Walls of the Missing, hangs a rosette indicating the 22-year-old has been accounted for. Governale is missing no longer.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.