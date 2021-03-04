Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education and Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Military
Army Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education and Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Black Military History
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
World War I
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
VARIDESK
World of Warships
Home HQ
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
See water damage in military home
Water pours from the walls of a military home.
19 months ago
Latest Videos
VA abortion access and AFA highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.24.22
Can you get an abortion at a VA clinic?
Savings accounts — Money Minute
Who got a $500 million new Army tech contract? | Defense Dollars
Fighter drones, upgraded tankers and new engines | AFA Highlights
“Do what you can.” Special Forces soldier on the value of adaptive sports
Hear the new Space Force official song
"There's no better feeling than having a purpose." | Warrior Games Profile
A Sailor's comeback and the Army's supercomputer plan | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.17.22
Greek Air Force makes moves and a new Army-Marine missile | Defense Dollars
Winning wars with number crunching | MilTech
How does increasing my credit limit help me? — Money Minute
The must-see moments from the Defense News conference
Special Episode: Defense News Conference 2022 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.10.22
Where do you buy a quarter-million artillery rounds? | Defense News Conference 2022
Solving the people problem in shipbuilding | Defense News Conference 2022
Trending Now
Navy master chief loses rank and gets confinement at court-martial
Coast Guard spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Vets benefits poised for biggest cost of living boost in 40 years
GI Bill updates for 2023: New rates, new maximums
That time Johnny Cash might have intercepted secret Russian code