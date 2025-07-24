Matthew Lohmeier, the former Space Force lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command after publicly blasting the military’s diversity programs and alleged Marxist ideology, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the Air Force’s next undersecretary.

The 52-46 vote to approve Lohmeier was along party lines.

Lohmeier was fired from command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado in 2021 after appearing on a podcast to discuss his self-published book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military.”

During that podcast, Lohmeier decried diversity initiatives, critical race theory and Marxism, saying they were anti-American and divisive. He alleged those ideas were spreading through and weakening the military.

President Donald Trump tapped Lohmeier to be the second-highest civilian in the Department of the Air Force shortly before his inauguration in January, tasking him with changing “woke” policies in the military.

“Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating ‘woke’ policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN,” Trump posted online at the time.

RELATED

In his May 1 Senate confirmation hearing, Lohmeier rejected allegations that he was improperly political while acting in an official capacity, and said he did not publicly criticize his chain of command.

And when asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, if he would recuse himself from personnel decisions involving his former commanding officers — U.S. Space Command head Gen. Stephen Whiting or Maj. Gen. Devin Pepper — Lohmeier did not commit to a recusal, but promised to “treat all people fairly according to the law.”

“That is totally not reassuring,” Hirono said.

Lohmeier voluntarily separated from the military in September 2021. The Air Force had been investigating his comments, but closed that investigation once he left active duty.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues at Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare at Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.