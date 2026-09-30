The U.S. Air Force tapped Boeing for a $2.38 billion contract to produce 22 F-15EX Eagle II aircraft, using previously available funds from the congressionally provided reconciliation to maintain procurement before the fiscal year deadline.

The award is under Lot 7, which accounts for current programmatic realities, according to a recent release, meaning it includes the effects of the 2025 production disruptions and inflation in the defense industrial base.

“Lot 7 reflects a disciplined approach to executing available resources while balancing the realities affecting defense production,” Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich, portfolio acquisition executive for the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, said in the release.

“The team remained focused on affordability, production continuity and delivering the aircraft needed to modernize the U.S. Air Force’s fighter fleet for the threats we face today and into the future,” he continued.

The agreement showcases the usage of the Pentagon’s acquisition transformation principles by allowing for the integration of an F-15 negotiation team to boost delivery, the release highlights.

The funding for the Lot 7 agreement came from the 2026 budget and a subsequent reconciliation package, titled One Big Beautiful Bill, that required the funds to be spent before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30 or face cuts to the amount allotted.

The service did not include the agreement’s cost, but Boeing announced the $2.38 billion price tag in a separate company release. Boeing is now under contract with the Air Force for Lots 1 through 7, bringing the total number of aircraft to be manufactured to 120.

The F-15EX is built on the F-15 design and is meant to replace the aging F-15C and F-15D aircraft. Described as a multirole heavy fighter, the aircraft includes advanced avionics, large-area displays, digital backbone architecture and increased survivability capabilities.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.