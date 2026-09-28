The U.S. Air Force identified the body found in a burnt vehicle near Eglin Air Force Base last week as a service member assigned to a medical unit at the Florida base.

Senior Airman Tamera Moniq Bolden-Cleckley, 26, was found last Wednesday morning in a burnt vehicle by base members on patrol. The vehicle was located at the edge of base at the intersection of Range Road 234 and Lewis Turney Boulevard.

Bolden-Cleckley was identified by the Air Force Medical Examiner, according to a Saturday release.

Bolden-Cleckley was from Boerne, Texas, and entered the Air Force in 2021. She was assigned to the 96th Surgical Operations Squadron as a diagnostic imaging specialist, also known as a radiology technician.

“Senior Airman Bolden-Cleckley was a valued member of the 96th Test Wing team, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow Airmen during this difficult time,” Col. Chris Keithley, the 96th Test Wing commander, said in the release.

“We remain committed to supporting those affected by this loss and encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out to any of our helping agencies,” he continued.

A base employee found the car last Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. and alerted law enforcement, according to an Air Force statement. Both the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the 96th Security Forces Squadron responded to the notification before the scene was turned over to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The intersection where the car and Bolden-Cleckley were found is not on the main base, but it is part of the Test and Training Range Complex, which is the Department of the Air Force’s federal property.

Bolden-Cleckley’s family and friends will be offered counseling resources and services through the Air Force Casualty Assistance Office, Employee Assistance Program and the Chaplain’s Office, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, with no additional information expected to be released at this time.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.