Deliveries of some U.S. weapons systems to Poland are set to be delayed, including interceptors for the Patriot air defense system, Polish army operational commander Gen. Ireneusz Nowak said on Monday.

Reuters reported in April that U.S. officials had informed some European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries were likely to be delayed as the Iran war draws on weapons stocks.

“At this point it looks like we are going to be affected as well. That’s very visible in the area of PAC-3 MSE Patriot missiles, they’re going to be delayed for sure,” Nowak told a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum.

“In general there’s going to be impact and there are going to be... additional delays to the deliveries scheduled already or being under the contract already.”