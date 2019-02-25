LONDON — U.S. officials have honored a British man who has for decades tended a memorial for 10 U.S. World War II airmen who sacrificed their lives to save children in Sheffield, England.

Fly-past honors WWII airmen who died saving UK children U.S. and Royal Air Force warplanes roared over the English city of Sheffield Friday to honor 10 American airmen who sacrificed their lives to save British children playing in a park beneath their crippled bomber during World War II.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson sent a tweet Saturday thanking Tony Foulds for “remembering and honoring our Airmen.” Missouri Gov. Michael Parson has issued a proclamation honoring Foulds for his “profound devotion” to commemorating the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed “Mi Amigo.”

Missourian Lt. John Kriegshauser, a pilot with the Army Air Forces, was attempting to land his damaged plane at a Sheffield park in 1944 when he pulled up to avoid a group of children and crashed into the woods.

Foulds, 82, was one of those children.